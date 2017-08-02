× Tribute on the Grand returns to benefit local nonprofit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sip on local brews, jam to live music and find your zen with free yoga — all to benefit Grand Rapids Whitewater.

Tribute on the Grand is set to take over Grand Rapids on August 19 to raise money for the Grand Rapids Whitewater, an organization looking clean up and protect the Grand River.

Grand Rapids Whitewater is a nonprofit working towards the restoration of the rapids in Grand River and the promotion of safer water practices.

Founders Brewing Co., in downtown Grand Rapids, is hosting the annual benefit event with many free activities for all ages.

The day kicks off with a yoga session with AM Yoga at 2 p.m. Local grub some food trucks and local brews will be offered throughout the day. The live entertainment begins at 4 p.m. with a 90s tribute band. Local bands Brother Wolf and the Wolfpack from Mars will also take to the stage during the event.

With the event taking place at Ah-Nab-Awen Park, organizers are encouraging attendees to bring their own chairs and blankets to sit on.

The event commences at around 10 p.m.