Trump aide dismisses Statue of Liberty ‘huddled masses’ poem

Posted 8:54 PM, August 2, 2017, by

(AP) — A poem at the Statue of Liberty that is a national symbol for the country’s embrace of immigrants became the topic of a rancorous exchange at a White House news conference.

Senior White House aide Stephen Miller told reporters Wednesday that the poem written by Emma Lazarus about the “huddled masses” is not part of the original Statue of Liberty.

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 02: Senior Advisor to the President for Policy Stephen Miller talks to reporters about President Donald Trump’s support for creating a ‘merit-based immigration system’ in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House August 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day President Donald Trump signed bipartisan legislation into law placing new sanctions on Russia and reducing his ability to lift the sanctions on Moscow. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Miller says the Statue of Liberty is a “symbol of American liberty lighting the world” and suggested the statue had little to do with immigrants.

Miller was responding to a question from a CNN reporter asking if the Trump administration’s new merit-based green card proposal was keeping with U.S. tradition.

The National Park Services says Lazarus’ sonnet depicts the statue as a symbol of immigration and opportunity.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments

  • RG

    The poem had meaning 100 years ago when people came to America to be Americans. It doesn’t apply to the illegal’s coming accross the border today.

    Reply
  • KT

    He wasn’t dismissing the poem, he was giving Fake News CNN a history lesson on the Statue of Liberty and he was absolutely right! Perhaps Fox17, by using terminology like “dismisses” is a CNN wannabe!

    Reply
    • KT

      Okay, it was an AP story, not Fox17. AP is in lockstep with their CNN comrades. But still, Fox17, you chose to regurgitate it on your website.

      Reply