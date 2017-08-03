× Battle of the BBQs, Ribfest takes over downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The sweet, tangy smell of BBQ will float through the City of Kalamazoo as the 30th Kalamazoo Ribfest takes over downtown.

This annual event will feature national and local vendors, who will be cooking up a variety of ribs and chicken with signature BBQ sauces to persuade attendees that they are the best of the best.

Munching on ribs won’t only fill your stomach, but this year proceeds from the festival will benefit the Arc Community Advocates. This non-profit is an organization that works to help people with developmental disabilities the skills to fully participate in society and the local community.

The three-day event will feature family-friendly activities and live music from bands such as Dennis DeYoung: The Music of Styx, Shenandoah, The Guess Who, Loverboy, Lou Gramm from Foreigner, Survivor and Eddie Money.

The price of tickets for the shows varies depending on the day ranging from $10 – 50. Entry into the festival is free before 4 p.m. and there is an entry fee of $10. Children 12 years old and younger always receive free admission.

Following the commencement of the festival on Saturday, Bells Brewing Company will be hosting an official after party.