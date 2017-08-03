× Behind-the-scenes of the Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw

GRAND HAVEN, MI – Grand Haven continues to be a popular destination this week with the Coast Guard Festival in full swing.

Ship tours are a huge draw for families to experience what the Coast Guard does. When you get on the Coast Guard cutter Mackinaw you will tour through five levels of the ship. It’s 240 feet long and 58 feet wide using 114,000 gallons of fuel.

After walking up upon the largest Coast Guard ice breaking ship, visitors will start to learn and see everything the Coast Guard does. First, visitors see work boats that smaller crews use to service buoys and fix buoy navigation tools on the water. On top of maintaining buoys, crews primary work is in the winter, breaking ice to clear paths for lake freighters, while navigating the Great Lakes.

Every room has a different purpose to aid the entire ships navigation. Each spot has a team communicating with all 58 men and women on board to get the ship underway, maintaining buoys and breaking ice. Each navigation station shows the officer different parameters for where things are surrounding the ship. Even weather conditions are checked and logged every hour or every 4 hours.

After working through all the navigation rooms, visitors work back down to one last spot, the engineering room or ECC. But, as a special treat, we saw some spots the public won’t see, the fly bridge. It gives a bird’s eye view on the top deck almost 96 feet above the water.

Another spot visitors won’t see – the engines! The three engines generate 9,000 horsepower to move the ship through the lakes.

The Mackinaw is a must see to experience during the Coast Guard Festival. The public still has time to get out and experience the Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw as tours run through Saturday.