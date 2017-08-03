× Ford Airport ranks 80th in US for passenger volume

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Federal Aviation Administration data shows that Grand Rapids has the 80th busiest airport in the United States.

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport released the information from the FAA data Thursday.

The statistics show that with 1,334,633 passengers in 2016, the Ford airport is the second busiest airport in Michigan, behind Detroit Metro. That statistic puts Ford at #80 in the country. Ford Airport ranks 85th in the country for cargo operations.

In a press release, the Ford Airport says that so far in 2017, passenger travel is up over 6% from 2016 and the airport has seen ten straight months of record growth.