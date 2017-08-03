Learn how to build, launch a rocket at National Association of Rocketry Festival

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- People from across the country are gathering for the National Association of Rocketry Festival right here in west Michigan.

Rocket enthusiasts young and old gathering at the Muskegon Wastewater Treatment Facility to build, launch and compete.

All ages get to pick out their own very rocket, learn how to fly it and take it home for free.

You can watch rockets of all sizes take off, one evening going as high as 10,000 feet.

The event goes run Thursday 9am-3pm and Friday from 9am- 3pm.

 

