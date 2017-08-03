Making slime with Grand Rapids YouTuber, Nichole Jacklyne

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Making slime is a trend that is quickly growing, so we thought it'd be a great idea to try making our own concocktion on the Morning Mix.

If course we couldn't do this alone, so we had slime creator Nichole Jacklyne on the show to teach us how to make the perfect slime.

Nichole is a Michigan native and a pioneer in the slime trend. She makes videos of herself making slime, DIY projects, and testing life hacks with over 650,000 subscribers on her YouTube Channel.

Here's her recipe for Simple Slime:

Materials

1oz White Glue

PVA (Polyvinyl Alcohol)

1/4 cup Borax

Hot Water

Directions

In one bowl mix 1 ounce of white glue with PVA. Mix in 1/4 cup of borax into equal parts hot water. The borax will instantly mix with the glue and make slime!

Follow her on YouTube for more slime videos, or check out her Etsy shop SlimeByJacklyne.