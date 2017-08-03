Police: Naked woman found in fire station was fleeing attempted assault

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Police say that the naked woman found on a fire truck in a Battle Creek fire station last month was running from an abusive situation.

Firefighters found the woman lying on the back of the truck at Station #6 at 2401 Capital Avenue SW about 6:00 a.m. on July 19. She was naked, but her clothes were found inside the station. After being taken to an hospital for evaluation, she left without talking to police or leaving her name.

Police say that they have determined who the woman was and that she was under the influence of alcohol, methamphetamine and marijuana when she went to the fire station. She told police that the man was trying to attack her. She did not give police the man’s identity. She told police she didn’t remember much of the incident after entering the fire station.

The woman is not being charged. The department says that a faulty basement door at the fire station has been repaired.