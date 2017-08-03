× This summer is going to the dogs, GR offers free event for man’s best friend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This summer is going to the dogs — at least for one day.

On August 27, the City of Grand Rapids will be shutting down Richmond Pool so that man’s best friend can cool off from the summer heat.

From 5 – 8 p.m. the community is invited to bring their dogs to the pool for the Wag ‘n’ Wade event. This free event is open to everyone and is sure to make a splash.

Those looking to attend will need to bring a leash for their dog and proof of vaccinations. Individuals are able to bring up to two dogs with them to the event.

Forget the tennis balls, water and waste clean-up bags at home, they will all be provided by the Parks and Recreation Department.

As the pool’s capacity is only 75 dogs, it is recommended to register online at wagnwade.eventbrite.com.