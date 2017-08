HOLLAND, Mich. – Police are looking for the two people caught on surveillance video breaking into a house in Holland last week.

The incident happened July 27 at a house in the 300 block of Washington Avenue. It is unclear what was taken, if anything.

Anyone with information should call the Holland Department of Public Safety or email Detective Amaya at a.amaya@cityofholland.com, or call Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536.