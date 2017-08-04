Child and woman struck by vehicle while out for bicycle ride

Posted 3:54 AM, August 4, 2017, by

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A three-year-old and a woman from the Jenison area were injured Thursday evening when they were struck by a vehicle while out for a bike ride.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, Stephanie Wright was stopped on Thomas Avenue waiting to turn onto Baldwin Street when she pulled out and hit the bike burly carrying the 3-year-old Layla Navitskas.

Layla and Christina Navitskas, who was riding the bicycle pulling the burly, were both injured and transported to the hospital, where according to police, they are listed in stable condition.

Wright was uninjured during this incident.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s