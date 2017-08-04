× Child and woman struck by vehicle while out for bicycle ride

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A three-year-old and a woman from the Jenison area were injured Thursday evening when they were struck by a vehicle while out for a bike ride.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, Stephanie Wright was stopped on Thomas Avenue waiting to turn onto Baldwin Street when she pulled out and hit the bike burly carrying the 3-year-old Layla Navitskas.

Layla and Christina Navitskas, who was riding the bicycle pulling the burly, were both injured and transported to the hospital, where according to police, they are listed in stable condition.

Wright was uninjured during this incident.