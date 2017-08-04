× Ex-‘Prairie Home’ host Garrison Keillor starts final tour; will be in Grand Rapids next week

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/FOX 17) — Former “A Prairie Home Companion” host Garrison Keillor is keeping busy in retirement.

Keillor turns 75 on Aug. 7. The next day he boards a bus for a 28-city tour that he vows will be his last.

Keillor will be at the Meijer Gardens Amphitheater in Grand Rapids on August 9.

The Minnesota humorist signed off as host of “Prairie Home” at the Hollywood Bowl last July. He turned the show over to mandolinist Chris Thile (THEE’-lee), who starts his second season in October.

Keillor tells The Associated Press he misses being on the air, and hasn’t listened to the show since leaving.

Keillor is finishing a script for a movie set in Lake Wobegon. He hopes the movie will be filmed in Minnesota, but says the actors will have to be trained not to use the broad accents of the film “Fargo.”

