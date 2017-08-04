Will it rain this weekend? Finally, the answer is yes

WEST MICHIGAN- Normally this is a question I had planned to answer every weekend in the summer, since most people take advantage of the lakes and cottages and all the glory that is summer in Michigan. I have barely had to answer that all summer, though, as it’s been really dry for the last few weeks.

We’ve had a cold front move through that’s dramatically dropped our temperatures and will gradually bring our wave heights up over 10 feet tonight!

Even at 8 AM tomorrow morning, you’re likely to see wave heights over 10 feet still!

Gradually the waves will calm down a bit into the afternoon, but you’re still looking at 3-4 feet by early afternoon.

By the evening, it looks like 1-2 foot waves will be the norm as we get close to dinnertime and beyond.

It will start out as a cool morning, but warm up nicely into the afternoon. Low humidity and dry conditions for the Coast Guard Festival on Saturday!

Scattered showers will dominate Sunday, so prepare to make your outdoor plans for Saturday this weekend. Stay safe and enjoy!