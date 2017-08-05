× 2 arrested on gun charges following traffic stop

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police in Battle Creek say two people are behind bars following a traffic stop early Saturday.

Police say they stopped a minivan for a traffic violation on S. Washington Avenue near W. Dickman Road around 1 a.m.

During the traffic stop, officers developed probable cause to search the vehicle and found a loaded semi-automatic handgun inside and arrested two men, ages 22 and 33.

Both were convicted felons, according to police, and were taken to the Calhoun County Jail facing charges for carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony firearm.