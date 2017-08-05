× 2 fugitives sought from Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Corrections and the U.S. Marshals Service are seeking information and/or the whereabouts of two of West Michigan’s Most Wanted fugitives from the Grand Rapids area.

The pair are as follows:

SOLIS, Juan Antonio http://mdocweb.state.mi.us/otis2/otis2profile.aspx?mdocNumber=831189

W/M Age 25 Height 5’10” 200 LBS Black Hair Brown Eyes

Tattoo’s: Has a “1” on the back of his Left Arm, Has a “3” on the back of his Right Arm, Rosary around neck and chest

Last Known Address: Wyoming, MI

Prior Convictions: Weapons-Carrying Concealed, Asslt w/Intent to Rob & Steal Unarmed

Current Warrants (1) Parole Violations

Date of Warrant: 1/3/17

Agency: US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Michigan Department of Corrections

SCHAAFSMA, David Bryan http://mdocweb.state.mi.us/otis2/otis2profile.aspx?mdocNumber=152635

W/M Age: 55 Height 6’01” 220 LBS Brown Hair Brown Eyes

AKA: “Dan”

Tattoo’s: Spider Web Left elbow, Skull with Top Hat right arm, Ball and Chain Left ankle

Last Known Address: Has previous addresses on the NW side of Grand Rapids

Prior Convictions: Weapons Felony Firearms, Assault with intent to Rob while Armed, Controlled Substance Delivery/ Manf Nar Coc <50 Grams

Current Warrants (1) Parole Violations

Date of Warrant: 1/7/14

Agency: US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Michigan Department of Corrections