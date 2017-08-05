2 fugitives sought from Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Corrections and the U.S. Marshals Service are seeking information and/or the whereabouts of two of West Michigan’s Most Wanted fugitives from the Grand Rapids area.
The pair are as follows:
- SOLIS, Juan Antonio http://mdocweb.state.mi.us/otis2/otis2profile.aspx?mdocNumber=831189
W/M Age 25 Height 5’10” 200 LBS Black Hair Brown Eyes
Tattoo’s: Has a “1” on the back of his Left Arm, Has a “3” on the back of his Right Arm, Rosary around neck and chest
Last Known Address: Wyoming, MI
Prior Convictions: Weapons-Carrying Concealed, Asslt w/Intent to Rob & Steal Unarmed
Current Warrants (1) Parole Violations
Date of Warrant: 1/3/17
Agency: US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Michigan Department of Corrections
- SCHAAFSMA, David Bryan http://mdocweb.state.mi.us/otis2/otis2profile.aspx?mdocNumber=152635
W/M Age: 55 Height 6’01” 220 LBS Brown Hair Brown Eyes
AKA: “Dan”
Tattoo’s: Spider Web Left elbow, Skull with Top Hat right arm, Ball and Chain Left ankle
Last Known Address: Has previous addresses on the NW side of Grand Rapids
Prior Convictions: Weapons Felony Firearms, Assault with intent to Rob while Armed, Controlled Substance Delivery/ Manf Nar Coc <50 Grams
Current Warrants (1) Parole Violations
Date of Warrant: 1/7/14
Agency: US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Michigan Department of Corrections