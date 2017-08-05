2 fugitives sought from Grand Rapids area

Juan Antonio Solis and David Bryan Schaafsma

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Corrections and the U.S. Marshals Service are seeking information and/or the whereabouts of two of West Michigan’s Most Wanted fugitives from the Grand Rapids area.

The pair are as follows:

W/M  Age 25   Height 5’10”  200 LBS  Black Hair   Brown Eyes

Tattoo’s: Has a “1” on the back of his Left Arm, Has a “3” on the back of his Right Arm, Rosary around neck and chest

Last Known Address:   Wyoming, MI

Prior Convictions:  Weapons-Carrying Concealed, Asslt  w/Intent to Rob & Steal Unarmed

Current Warrants (1) Parole Violations

Date of Warrant: 1/3/17

Agency:  US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Michigan Department of Corrections

W/M     Age: 55    Height 6’01”   220 LBS Brown Hair Brown Eyes

AKA: “Dan”

Tattoo’s: Spider Web Left elbow, Skull with Top Hat right arm, Ball and Chain Left ankle

Last Known Address: Has previous addresses on the NW side of Grand Rapids

Prior Convictions: Weapons Felony Firearms, Assault with intent to Rob while Armed, Controlled Substance Delivery/ Manf Nar Coc <50 Grams

Current Warrants (1) Parole Violations

Date of Warrant:  1/7/14

Agency: US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Michigan Department of Corrections

 

 

