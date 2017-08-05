× Child critical after nearly drowning in Berrien County

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office is praising the quick-thinking of good Samaritans who helped pull a young boy from Lake Michigan after he nearly drowned.

It happened Tuesday, August 1 around 7:45 p.m. at Warren Dune State Park, 12032 Red Arrow Highway.

Deputies say good Samaritans performed CPR on the 4-year-old from Palatine, Ill. until first responders could arrive.

The child was taken to Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph and was then airlifted to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo where he remains in critical condition.

Deputies say their investigation shows the boy was visiting the state park with several family members. Many of them left the water and thought the boy left with them, but discovered he was still in the water when the good Samaritans found him.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind all individuals to constantly watch over their children, when they are playing in a body of water, as many different factors, such as swimming skill levels and “rip currents” are contributing factors in tragic incidents.