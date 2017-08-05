Grand Rapids to Host Disc Golf World Championship

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Disc Golf Pro Masters World Championships are being held in Grand Rapids from August 12-19.

There will be 182 players participating in the event from all over the world, along with many local players as well. For more information head to www.rivercitydiscgolf.com.

