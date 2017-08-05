Harbor Humane pet adoptions cheaper through August

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST OLIVE, Mich. -- Harbor Humane Society is overflowing with adoptable pets. Typically, it’s not the worst problem to have in the world, but the society wants you to make one of them the next member of your family.

Starting August 5th, adoption fees will be $100 for dogs over 1 year, a $75 savings. Adult cats over 5 months old are going to be fee waived. All animals are up to date on age appropriate vaccines, spayed or neutered and microchipped before going to their new home.

Harbor Humane is also raising money for new Community and Training Center that will allow for training classes and humane education programming such as kids camps and dog bite prevention classes. The center will also feature two “real-life” rooms. These rooms will be furnished and made to feel much like an actual home to give animals a break from shelter life.

Adopters can fill out an application to adopt by clicking here.