Man taken into custody after GR standoff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say one man is in custody following an hours-long stand off.

Police say it started when a woman called 911 Friday night around 9:40 p.m. saying that a man was holding someone at gunpoint in the 200 block of Leonard Street NE.

The caller quickly hung up and could not be reached again by police.

GRPD responded by calling in its SWAT team and negotiators and evacuated nearby homes.

The house where the call came from was split into three apartments. Two of the apartments were evacuated but police did not get a response from the apartment where the call allegedly came from.

After several hours of unsuccessful negotiation attempts, police were able to obtain a search warrant and made contact with a subject inside.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

Police say they have not been able to locate any victims. Leonard Street NE was closed from Lafayette Avenue NE to Clancy Avenue NE while police investigated.

If you know anything, call police or Silent Observer.