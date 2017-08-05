× Police investigating reported attempted abduction in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Police are investigating after a reported attempted abduction in Grand Haven Saturday afternoon.

Authorities confirm the incident happened around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Prospect Street East of Harbor Drive.

According to a press release from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, a 17-year-old female reported she was approached by 5 white males in their 20’s in a silver four door sedan, possibly a Chevrolet.

The victim told police when she refused to get in the car with them, one of the men got out, grabbed her by the arm and tried to force her into the car. Police said the suspect allegedly assaulted her, grabbing her breasts and buttocks.

The suspected is described as a white male, in his 20’s, wearing salmon colored shorts, no shirt and sandals.

Police said the driver had a well groomed beard, approximately in his 20’s and was wearing a blue shirt.

Call Ottawa County Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 if you have any information.