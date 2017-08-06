× Drive-by shooting sees MSP chase and police dog stabbed

HOWARD CITY, Mich. — A drive-by shooting resulted in a police chase that saw a police dog stabbed before two suspects were taken into custody Sunday morning.

At 3:50 a.m. Sunday, troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post responded to a report of shots fired and a drive-by shooting on Howard City/Edmore Road in Reynolds Township in Montcalm County. After troopers arrived at the scene the victim was receiving text messages from the suspect. It was determined that the suspect was at a gas station in Howard City.

Troopers located the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle fled. The pursuit ended a few miles away behind a residence where two suspects fled into a wooded area.

An MSP canine unit was called to the scene. A track was successful and the dog located both suspects. One of the suspects stabbed the dog with a pocket knife before the suspect was tased and taken into custody.

The MSP canine received a small cut as a result.

The firearm believed to have been used in the original shooting was recovered. The serial number on the gun had been removed.

Both suspects were jailed on several felony charges at the Montcalm County jail in Stanton. Their names are being withheld pending arrangement in court on Monday.

The incident remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.