Meet the newest member of the South Haven Police Department

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The South Haven Police Department just got a little big bigger, adding a new K9 to its force.

Mala, is a Jagdhund which is a Bloodhound crossed with Pointer and Retriever.

The department says Mala is just 10 months old and has been trained in tracking for search and rescue.

Mala is now partnered up with Officer Mersman who has been a nationally certified K9 handler since 2001.

Officer Mersman handled two duel purpose police K9s prior to Mala, receiving 19 awards from the U.S. Police K9 Association, according to the South Haven Police Department.

