Motorcyclist seriously hurt after crashing to avoid dog

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. — A motorcycle rider was seriously injured after he crashed attempting to avoid a dog Saturday.

At 3 p.m. Saturday, Isabella County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of a motorcycle accident with injuries in the 11000 block of West Drew Road in Sherman Township. Upon arriving at the scene, they found John Smolka, 56, of Ithaca suffering from serious internal injuries.

The investigation showed that Smolka was riding 2004 Honda VTX 1300 motorcycle with a group of other riders when a dog entered the roadway and ran into his path. Smolka lost control of his motorcycle and crashed.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found Smolka unconscious but breathing. He was flown from the scene by helicopter. His condition is unknown at this time.

The Nottawa Sherman Fire Department, Mobile Medical Response, Isabella County Central Dispatch and AreaMed assisted the Isabella County Sheriff’s Department at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Isabella County Sheriff’s Department.