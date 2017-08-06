× MSP: Driver seriously injured in alleged drunk driving crash

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating after a rollover crash early Sunday that left a driver seriously injured.

It happened around 12:10 a.m. on 66th Street near 106th Avenue in Allegan County.

The driver, identified as Tony Brush, was driving southbound on 66th Street when his truck left the road, rolled over into a corn field, and ejected him from the vehicle.

Brush was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was seriously injured. He was taken to Bronson Hospital in South Haven with life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.