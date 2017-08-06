× Sailboat through windshield kills Mason County driver

MASON COUNTY, Mich. — A driver was killed when a sailboat crashed through his windshield during a head-on crash Saturday.

At 6:12 p.m. Saturday, deputies from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 west of Stiles Road in Mason County’s Amber Township. The crash resulted in a fatality that is only being identified at this time as being a male.

The crash took place when a 2005 Chevrolet Impala traveling eastbound on U.S.1 0 crossed the center line and sideswiped a westbound 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The Impala then collided head-on with a trailered sailboat.

That collision saw the sailboat crash through the windshield of the Impala, killing that vehicle’s driver instantly.

Deputies are still in the process of attempting to identify the deceased driver.

U.S. 10 lanes were restricted for three hours while crews worked at the scene but has since been reopened.

Life EMS, the Ludington Fire Department Jaws of Life, the Scottville Fire Department and the Pere Marquette Fire Department all assisted at the scene.

It is unclear at this time if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.