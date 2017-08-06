Scattered showers and clouds return Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – Sunday is expected to start off dry with clouds increasing into the afternoon. High temperatures will stay below average in the 70s. Scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm or two can be expected anytime after 12p.m.

Scattered rain chances return to West Michigan Sunday anytime after the noon hour. We expect light to moderate showers with even a thunderstorm or two possible. We stay on the north side of a low pressure system giving us unsettled weather for Sunday and Monday. Monday showers and a possible thunderstorm will remain scattered in fashion.

Over the course of Sunday and Monday West Michigan will receive about a quarter to half an inch of rainfall. Scattered showers Sunday will continue into mainly the first half of the day on Monday. Late Monday afternoon we will begin to slowly dry out and have clouds clear the area.

Temperatures remain below average all week long with cooler air in place. We dry out on Tuesday and Wednesday bring sunshine back in West Michigan before the next chance for showers work back in later in the week.