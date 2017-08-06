Search continues for Theresa Lockhart after volunteers discover animal bones

Posted 11:15 PM, August 6, 2017

Theresa Lockhart

WEST MICHIGAN — Volunteers say animal bones were discovered during a search for Theresa Lockhart over the weekend.

Volunteers conducted an independent search for the missing teacher who went missing back in May. The group combed through a wooded area and discovered the bones and  notified local police and the coroner. Authorities determined the bones were not that of the missing teacher from Portage.

Theresa Lockhart, 44, was reportedly last seen near her home on Poplar Bluff in Portage back on May 18. She also taught Spanish at Schoolcraft High School.

Anyone with information on Lockhart’s location should call Portage DPS at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 .

 

 

 

