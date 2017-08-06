× Volunteers plan to clean up Grand Haven beach after fireworks

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — After roughly 200,000 people attended Saturday night’s fireworks show after the annual Coast Guard Festival Parade, volunteers with the Alliance for the Great Lakes are planning to host a beach clean-up.

This is the second year for the event, meant to clean-up and track all the litter left behind at some of the city’s large festivals.

The clean-up begins early Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. and goes until 11 a.m.

Organizers say the goal of this cleanup is collect data on what is found to be used to help create solutions to reduce what visitors leave behind in the future.