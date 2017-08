COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Comstock Fire and Rescue Department in Kalamazoo County will soon have a tribute to their fallen chief on their new truck.

Pierce Manufacturing in Wisconsin posted photos of a special graphic they are using on the side of the truck to honor Ed Switalski. During production, workers had his obituary in the windshield.

Switalski was killed in June when he was hit by a car while responding to a traffic crash.

The truck is expected to arrive in Comstock this fall.