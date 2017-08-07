Make free crafty creations from recyclable materials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Children can learn all about the importance of recycling while learning how to make fun, free creations out of recyclable materials at Imagine Craft Days every Monday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Recycling and Education Center, 977 Wealthy St. SW in Grand Rapids.

The idea is to teach kids how to reuse what they already have in order to keep items out of landfills.

The fun doesn't end in August, Imagine Craft Days actually run all year long.

To find a schedule of themed days, be sure to visit their website.