Morning Buzz for Monday, Aug. 7

Happy Monday to you all! Here are five things we thought you would like to know about.

Eight months after closing its doors at 50 Monroe Place due to renovations, Elliott's News will now open in the lobby of McKay Towers in downtown Grand Rapids. It's estimated the new location will be done in September. Things have come full circle for Elliott's since the original storefront was located in McKay Towers back in 1912.

The Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven has come and gone, but lots of trash was left behind after Saturday's fireworks. Volunteers jumped into action to clean up the mess Sunday. They say they found everything from 300 cigarette butts, along with bottles, food wrappers and band aids.

Also making headlines, Perrin Brewing Company is saluting those who have served with a special brew called "Veteran Strong Pale Ale". It's described as having "big American hop aroma" with all of the hops coming from Michigan. It will be available on draft and six-pack cans at Perrin Brewing, 5910 Comstock Park, starting Aug. 17. There will be a special release party on Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. that will include music from the Vietnam War era. One dollar from every pint sold will to the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

Love to snag some Dunkin' Donuts on the run? Well, keep your eye for a new feel coming your way. The company is working on re-branding itself, including a store in Pasadena, Calif. changing its name to just Dunkin'. No official decision has been made on the direction of the new image.

And finally, President Donald Trump stopped by a wedding held at the New Jersey resort he owns, sporting his "Make America Great Again" hat. The president did a similar thing back in June.