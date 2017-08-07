Motorcycle ride to benefit Vets and pets

Posted 9:23 AM, August 7, 2017, by

(Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Gas up the Harley-Davidson, Yamaha, Honda, Ducati, Kawasaski or any motorcycle to take a ride to benefit local vets and pets.

Motorcycles for Mutts Charity Motorcycle Ride is a day to give back to K9 Camo Companions, an organization that places shelter animals with Veterans.

The event kicks off at the Coopersville VFW, Post 5598 on August 12 with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. and is open to the public.  Those looking to participate in the ride can register at 9 a.m. with the ride starting at 10:15 a.m.

Motorcyclists and passengers will take a 125-mile journey making stops at a variety of businesses including Fetches Brewery, the 7 Mile Inn and Rum Runners.

The charitable ride ends with a BBQ and live music from BAD MAGGIE back at the Coopersville VFW post.

It is $25 per motorcycle or $35 if you bring a passenger.  If you’re not riding the pancake breakfast is $5 and the BBQ is a separate $7.

