Red Cross: Blood donations needed to help aid the chronic shortage in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Officials are urging potential blood donors to donate in hopes of aiding the chronic blood shortage in the area.

The American Red Cross says donors can help ensure patients get the donations they desperately need. Donors who contributed earlier in the summer may be eligible again.

Blood can be donated every 56 days and power red cells can be donated every 112 days.

To contact the American Red Cross call 1-800-733-2767.

You can also download their Red Cross Blood Donor App on your smartphone or visit their website by clicking here.

Officials released a list of upcoming donation opportunities in West Michigan in the coming weeks:

Allegan

8/16/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Allegan General Hospital, 555 Linn Street

Hamilton

8/17/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Hamilton Reformed Church, 3554 M-40

Plainwell

8/17/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Gun Plains Township Hall – Plainwell, 381 8th st

Grandville

8/18/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Hanley Christian Reformed Church, O-372 Jackson St

Holland

8/15/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Intersection Ministries, 945 136th Avenue