Unity Christian Football Ready to Continue Success

Posted 11:51 PM, August 7, 2017

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- Unity Christian football is coming off their deepest year in program history making it all the way to the Division 4 semifinal against Grand Rapids Catholic Central and despite graduating 11 seniors, they are eager to continue their success.

Coach Tibbe saying, "That's what's great about high school sports is you get the chance to say it's my turn. It's my turn to step in."

