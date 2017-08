× Westbound Whites Road between Parkview and Oakland closes for road work in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich., — Drivers may to find an alternate route as road work and lane closures begin on Tuesday in Kalamazoo.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Services, the closure will be along westbound Whites Road between Parkview Avenue & Oakland Drive.

Officials say the road work is expected to last through August 22nd.