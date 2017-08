× Arrest made in Newaygo County homicide

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff says an arrest has been made in a recent homicide.

Police responded to the Crystal Trails area around 6:05 p.m. between 20th and 28th Monday. There, they found the body of a black man.

Investigators say a suspect has been arrested. That person is expected to appear in 78th District Court for arraignment. Their identity will be released at that time.