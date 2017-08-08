High quality doors, windows, and more found at SAHR Business Supply Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to the windows, doors, and hardware in your home, there's a West Michigan company that's been around for decades, but never here in Grand Rapids until now.

The company, SAHR Building Supply Co., has a strong reputation for quality that has come with years of experience in the business.

Todd went over to their new location in Grand Rapids to check out all the house building supplies to choose from in order to build a quality home.

SAHR's Grand Rapids location is at 475 36th Street Southeast.

To learn more about their business and products, visit sahrbuildingsupply.com.