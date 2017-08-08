Illnesses prompt temporary shutdown of camp in Michigan

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (AP) — A suspected norovirus has sickened dozens of people at a camp in southwestern Michigan, prompting officials to temporarily close the facility.

The South Bend, Indiana-based YMCA of Michiana says 46 young campers and a few staff were sickened at YMCA Camp Eberhart. The South Bend Tribune reports officials sent about 310 campers home two days early last Thursday so they could disinfect the camp.

The YMCA says it hopes to reopen the camp Wednesday. The first 30 illnesses were reported during a camp session that ended July 29. Staff worked to disinfect the camp and warned parents, but 16 additional camper illnesses were reported starting July 30.

Norovirus is part of a family of viruses that are spread person-to-person and cause flu-like symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramping.