Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 8

1. It's election day in West Michigan, with several millages, bonds and local leadership races on ballots across the area.

Voters can find a polling place and view a sample ballot by visiting the Michigan Secretary of State's voter information center website.

The polls are open until 8 p.m.

2. The solar eclipse is happening on August 21, and even though West Michigan isn't in the path of a complete eclipse people will still be able to see about 84 percent of the partial eclipse.

Viewers will need special glasses to stay safe, but be careful, there are counterfeit versions being sold online. Experts say to make sure the glasses have a label reading "ISO 12312-2" and be made by one of the recommended manufactures.

The glasses are selling fast in stores like Walmart and Lowes, but they can be found at the Grand Rapids Public Museum and the Kent District Library for free.

3. The Kent County Youth Fair is happening all week now through August 12 in Lowell.

Along with the fun rides, games and food, there are special themes for each day and plenty of new activities like a ninja style obstacle course.

The Kent County Youth Fair has been an annual tradition for more than 80 years.

4. Little Caesars is making it even easier to get their delicious pizza pies with the Pizza Portal.

The portals hold "Reserve 'N Ready" pizzas in a heated, self serve kiosk, so customers don't have to interact with an employee to pick up a pizza.

Just download the Little Caesars app and place the order. Customers pay through the app, then get a notification when the pizza is ready.

The app gives the person a three digit code to unlock the portal door so they can grab their pizza.

The portals will be available at locations across the country starting next year.

5. The Brookfield Zoo in Chicago is welcoming the newest member of their family.

A Black Crested Mangabey Monkey was born there on July 4.

The Mangabey birth is a first for Brookfield Zoo, where they have housed the species since 2015.

The new monkey is a boy named Zingo, born to parents Kiwi and Videll.