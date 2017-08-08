Muskegon Catholic Central set to reload in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- Muskegon Catholic Central won a 4th consecutive division 8 state championship last season. The Crusaders graduated a large number of key contributors to that team but feel good about 2017. Senior Jacob Martinez and head coach Steve Czwerwon joined Bakita and Book to talk about it on the 2nd day of high school football practice.