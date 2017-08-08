Spring Lake rejects disincorporation measure

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — The residents of Spring Lake have voted against amending the village charter to allow the village to disincorporate.
Sixty-three percent of the 881 total votes on Tuesday were against the measure.
If approved, the issue would have gone to a township-wide vote in 2018. A vote for disincorporation would have merged the village with Spring Lake Township.
Spring Lake Village President Joyce Hatton said she would resign on Wednesday regardless of the voters’ decision.
