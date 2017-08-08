Spring Lake rejects disincorporation measure

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — The residents of Spring Lake have voted against amending the village charter to allow the village to disincorporate.

Sixty-three percent of the 881 total votes on Tuesday were against the measure.

If approved, the issue would have gone to a township-wide vote in 2018. A vote for disincorporation would have merged the village with Spring Lake Township.

Spring Lake Village President Joyce Hatton said she would resign on Wednesday regardless of the voters’ decision.

556 'no' votes to 325 'yes' votes. Spring Lake will not amend its charter this time around. @FOX17 — Doug Reardon (@ReardonReports) August 9, 2017