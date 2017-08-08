Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAVENNA, Mich. -- A new sport called tomahawk bowling is coming to Ravenna Bowl, replacing the traditional bowling ball with a tomahawk.

"If it's done properly and safely, it's a fun activity for everybody," said Kathleen Leiby, co-owner of the bowling alley. "The concept is the same as bowling, except you're throwing a one-pound tomahawk instead of an 8-pound bowling ball."

Tomahak bowling consists of 8-12 players taking part in a variety of games with the help of a Tomahawk Master to keep score and teach the rules.

The cost is about $25 per person with an 8 guest minimum. Each party will have three hours to play and everyone must be 18 years old.

Kathleen and her husband Brian bought the business in 2015 after he suffered a heart attack. The couple wanted to do something new and exciting with their new bill of health and bought the bowling alley.

"I told Kathleen if I bought a bowling alley I'd name it after her," Brian said.

The company is currently undergoing a face-lift for the upcoming season, transitioning to the name Kat's Alley and Tomahawk Lanes. The bowling alley also has drinks, food, and regular bowling as well.

Tomahawk Lanes officially opens August 18. You can even sign up for Tomahawk Leagues by clicking the link.