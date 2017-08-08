Tribute on the Grand looking for volunteers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Interested in helping a good cause and beer and good food?

Tribute on the Grand is still in need of a few volunteers for their August 19 event at Ah-Nab-Awen Park in downtown Grand Rapids. Volunteers received a beer ticket, a meal (for two shifts worked) and a t-shirt.

The event starts at 2:00 p.m. and includes several tribute band concerts and a Founders beer pairings dinner. The event benefits Grand Rapids Whitewater, which is working to restore the Grand River downtown.

Volunteers must be 21 years of age to participate. Available jobs include set-up and tear-down, beer pours, ticket booth, check-in, hospitality, stage hands and more.

To register, click here or call Matt Chapman at 616-710-1753 or email matt@grandrapidswhitewater.org .