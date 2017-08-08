Zachary Patten ordered to undergo mental health exam

Posted 10:43 PM, August 8, 2017, by

CENTERVILLE, Mich. — Judge Jeffrey Middleton at the St. Joseph County Courthouse on Main Street has order 32-year-old Zachary Patten undergo a mental competency exam. Patten appeared in court Tuesday morning alongside his attorney for his pre-examination.

Patten has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Shane Richardson, his ex-wife’s husband. Police said he killed Richardson in Constantine on Thursday July 20 after shooting and killing a 31-year-old woman at a mobile home park in Kalamazoo that night.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s