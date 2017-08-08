Zachary Patten ordered to undergo mental health exam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTERVILLE, Mich. — Judge Jeffrey Middleton at the St. Joseph County Courthouse on Main Street has order 32-year-old Zachary Patten undergo a mental competency exam. Patten appeared in court Tuesday morning alongside his attorney for his pre-examination.

Patten has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Shane Richardson, his ex-wife’s husband. Police said he killed Richardson in Constantine on Thursday July 20 after shooting and killing a 31-year-old woman at a mobile home park in Kalamazoo that night.