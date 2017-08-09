× Grand Rapids DDA approves movie theater complex for downtown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Downtown Development Authority has approved a plan to bring a new entertainment complex to Grand Rapids.

They voted unanimously to allow Celebration! Cinema to move forward with the Studio Park Development with Phase 1 breaking ground in the next three to six months.

Phase 1 of the development will include a movie theater, parking garage and an outdoor piazza for year-round activities. It will also include an apartment complex and a hotel with around 136 rooms. Phase 1 is expected to be complete in two to three years.

The project will take up the parking area behind the Van Andel Arena between Oakes and Cherry. The Business US-131 ramp to downtown may be affected by the project.

Phase 2 will be a 10-12 story tower with apartments and condos. The tower is supposed to be completed in ten years, but it is expected to take less time.

The DDA is hoping to bring in women and minority-owned businesses into the retail space that will be built in to the development.

The developers are also hoping to keep the rent of the apartments affordable for recent college graduates.

We’ll have more on the plan throughout the day on FOX 17 News.