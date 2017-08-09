Meijer recalls thousands of children’s swimsuits due to choking hazard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer is recalling over 22,000 newborn, infant and toddler swimsuits due to a choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Wave Zone one-piece, zip-back swimsuit’s snaps were reportedly detaching, causing a choking hazard for children.

The suits were sold at Meijer stores in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Wisconsin for $14 between January 2017 and July 2017.

The store is offering a full refund to customers for this voluntary recall.