Police: Suspect ‘inappropriately’ touched woman at Wyoming grocery store

WYOMING, Mich. – Police are looking for a man who allegedly inappropriately touched a woman at a local grocery store.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon at about 1:30 p.m. Police say that they were called after the suspect allegedly made inappropriate sexual contact with a female employee. By the time police arrived, the suspect had left.

Anyone with information about this suspect should call Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.