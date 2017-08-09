Portage Central Hopes to Repeat Success

PORTAGE, Mich. -- Portage Central football is coming off a 9-2 season that saw them reach the division two district finals for the third time in the last five years.

Despite losing a number of players to graduation, the Mustangs are confident their athletic ability and culture will take them far.

