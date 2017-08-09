× Prosecutor believes Newaygo Co. murder happened in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s office says that he believes that man found dead and dismembered in Newaygo County over the weekend was killed in Muskegon County.

Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat issued a statement Wednesday afternoon to the media and the public regarding the death of D’Anthony Keenan and the arrest in Newaygo County of Anthony Shawn Blamer, Jr. Maat says that a hold has been placed on Blamer, so he cannot be released from the Newaygo County Jail before Muskegon authorities can decide whether or not to charge Blamer with murder.

Blamer has been charged in Newaygo County with Disinterment and Mutilation of a Dead Body, Concealing the death of an individual, and being a Habitual Offender.

Keenan’s dismembered body was found by hunters Saturday in the Manistee National Forest in Newaygo County. Authorities say Blamer admitted to them to killing Keenan and then using a chainsaw to remove his head and hands in an effort to hide the body. Blamer also allegedly admitted to burning the interior of Keenan’s SUV where the initial shooting happened.

Maat says that keeping Blamer in jail while they investigate the case will help keep the public safe.

Anyone with further information in the case should call Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME or Michigan State Police at 616-866-4411.