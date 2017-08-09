‘She had a beautiful soul’ — Family mourns Sparta teen killed in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPARTA, Mich. -- A family and West Michigan community are mourning the loss of a Sparta High School student killed Wednesday in a crash.

The death of 16-year-old Mya Jane Turoski has left a huge hole in her family, something her mom, sister and two brothers say will never go away.

"She had a beautiful soul," Mya's mom Kim Turoski said. "Irreplaceable."

"She's the older sister that anyone would dream of," said Mya's younger sister Kylee.

Investigators say Turoski died when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a tree along Long Lake Drive near 14 Mile Road in Sparta Township. She was going to be a junior at Sparta High School, and would have been in the school's police academy this year. She loved music, art, cooking and spending time with her friends and family.

"I would come home from working at night and there'd be gourmet meals and baked goods ready for me," Kim said. "She had spunk and she didn't let people walk on her, but if there was anyone that needed help she was the first one to jump in to help."

Kim Turoski is now reminding young drivers to be more cautious when out on the roads.

"Take your time," she said. "There's no reason to rush, 'cause there's no replacing a person."

Police say Mya was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash. They're still investigating exactly what caused her to go off the road.